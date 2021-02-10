State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $40.07 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $40,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,575,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,426,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average is $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

