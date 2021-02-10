State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $40.69 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,358 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Southern worth $40,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth $217,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

