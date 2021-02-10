State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $42.06 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,748 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $42,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $304.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 158.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

