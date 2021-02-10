State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $52.20 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $52,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

