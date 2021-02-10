State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $52.83 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $52,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 180.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stryker by 246.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 115.6% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 173,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $242.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

