State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,762 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $128,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in AT&T by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 46,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 363,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of T opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

