State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $50,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,759,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,876,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.77.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.43. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

