State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CSX worth $42,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

