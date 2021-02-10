State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 205,762 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,762 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $128,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE:T opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

