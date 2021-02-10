State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,861 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,861 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Baidu worth $49,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Baidu by 88.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,342,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,386,000 after buying an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $295.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.37.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.