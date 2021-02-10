State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,564 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $37,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 52,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.