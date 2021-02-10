State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,129 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $116,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,917,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 66,246 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. 43,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,446. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

