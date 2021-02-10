State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 18,134 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $380,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 162,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.19. 71,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,717. The company has a market capitalization of $315.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

