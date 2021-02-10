State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 25,276 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Automatic Data Processing worth $126,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.70. 14,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,362. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average is $155.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

