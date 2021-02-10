State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 31,812 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $160,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.