State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,448 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $118,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $357.00. 31,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

