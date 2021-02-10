State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 75,130 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $129,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,432. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

