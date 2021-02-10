State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,917 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Applied Materials worth $146,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 112,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,848. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

