State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $186.66 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,301 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.4% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of AbbVie worth $186,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 457,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $104.11. 121,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,501. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

