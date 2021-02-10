State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $223.90 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 46,284 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $223,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 128,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,926,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $13.59 on Wednesday, hitting $584.12. 214,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,625,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

