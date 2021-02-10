State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $249 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Netflix worth $249,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $557.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,760. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

