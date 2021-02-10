State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 48,405 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,405 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.35% of IQVIA worth $121,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of IQV traded up $11.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.92. 21,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,090. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 215.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $192.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

