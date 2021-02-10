State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 62,934 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Starbucks worth $124,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 453,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $275,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $4,641,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 34,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.93. 90,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

