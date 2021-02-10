State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,217,872 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217,872 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $158,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.57. 1,088,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,484,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $229.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.