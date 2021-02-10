State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 128,859 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 128,859 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Medtronic worth $298,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

