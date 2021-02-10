State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 251,622 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,622 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of The Coca-Cola worth $205,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 579,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,565,318. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $214.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

