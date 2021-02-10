State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 35,473 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,473 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $130,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after purchasing an additional 342,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,975,000 after acquiring an additional 433,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.66.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $131.79. 37,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

