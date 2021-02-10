State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 368,692 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 368,692 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Oracle worth $180,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

ORCL traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 154,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,693. The stock has a market cap of $185.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

