Status Price Hits $0.0728 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Status has a total market capitalization of $252.59 million and approximately $116.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00058786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.90 or 0.01117527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00054281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.25 or 0.05513445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044797 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00031418 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.