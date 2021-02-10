Steadview Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 153,369 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,738,000. Carvana makes up about 5.0% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Carvana as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $1,334,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $294.67 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $302.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of -107.29 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.23, for a total transaction of $6,396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,924,463 shares of company stock valued at $722,613,207 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

