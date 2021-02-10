Steadview Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. DoorDash comprises about 1.5% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Separately, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. 140166 began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $191.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

