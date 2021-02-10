Steadview Capital Management LLC Invests $55.58 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 279,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $55,582,000. SEA accounts for 7.6% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SEA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in SEA by 35.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.58.

SEA stock opened at $275.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.