Steadview Capital Management LLC Makes New $55.58 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 279,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $55,582,000. SEA comprises approximately 7.6% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock opened at $275.75 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.