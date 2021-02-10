Steadview Capital Management LLC Makes New $99.91 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 459,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,909,000. Square comprises 13.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Square at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

NYSE:SQ opened at $258.15 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.88 and a 200-day moving average of $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,459,645 shares of company stock valued at $312,049,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.