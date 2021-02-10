Steadview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,555,000. ServiceNow comprises about 10.2% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ServiceNow at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,461 shares of company stock worth $37,707,404. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $586.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.81, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.