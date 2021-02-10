Steadview Capital Management LLC Takes $106.78 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 315,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,782,000. Twilio makes up approximately 14.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $419.99 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $411.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.13.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.