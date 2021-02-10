Steadview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,028,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up 10.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $435.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.52 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.63 and a 200 day moving average of $395.44.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

