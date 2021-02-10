SteepCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $167,601.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 138.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.01076711 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

