Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.19

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.19 and traded as high as $47.73. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 60,512 shares.

SJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

