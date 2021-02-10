Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUGOY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PUGOY stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

