Stellantis (STLA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

2/4/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2021 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

1/27/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 2,001,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,572. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

