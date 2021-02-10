Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Cap of $8.92 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $8.92 billion and approximately $3.32 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00051253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00279821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00394779 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013624 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,511 coins and its circulating supply is 22,360,936,620 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

