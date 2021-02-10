Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.51

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as high as $10.75. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 50,186 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

