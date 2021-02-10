stETH Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH token can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00055895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00114659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00086091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202373 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

