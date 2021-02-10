Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises approximately 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,787 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,864,000 after acquiring an additional 758,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 154,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,487,000 after acquiring an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. 1,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SF. Compass Point increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

