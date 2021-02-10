Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$21.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 67.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEED. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED traded up C$2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.26. 4,849,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,586. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.39 billion and a PE ratio of -15.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.93. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$71.60.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.