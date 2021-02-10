Stipend Trading 30.3% Higher This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 133.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $354,976.30 and $17.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,482.83 or 0.99818001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.96 or 0.01045607 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00324045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00238745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00086896 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001822 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

