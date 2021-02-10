Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (DWS, OESX, OLCLY, OTLK, OXM, PHI, PRCH, PTSI, RNO, ROG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 10th:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 310 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 250 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

