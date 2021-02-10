Stock Buyback Program Announced by O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Board of Directors

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.