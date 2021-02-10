Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,724% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

NYSE FMS opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.